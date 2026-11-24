The Texas A&M Maritime Academy assumed command of the TS Lone Star State during a ceremony Saturday, Nov. 21, at Texas A&M University at Galveston.

Texas A&M University President Dr. Susan Ballabina gave the command for "officers and cadets of the training ship Lone Star State, crew our ship and bring it to life."

The Home Port Celebration gave the public a chance to tour the ship, which will serve as a floating classroom and training space for generations of cadets in support of maritime operations driving the Blue Economy for decades to come.