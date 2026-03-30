Texas A&M football players coach and referee youth flag football league at College Station Middle School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Kids in first through sixth grade are learning and playing flag football from some of Texas A&M's best at College Station Middle School.

TAMU Flag Football

The league is put on by Next Level Sports, an organization that helps kids across the country get involved in youth sports.

During the first day of practice and games, kids learned skills like catching, running routes and understanding a playbook. Members of the Texas A&M football team served as either coaches or referees for the event.

Both the kids and the college players showed off their competitive side.

"The kids were almost more competitive than we were, so it turned me up," defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe said. "We started doing celebrations together. It was a really cool experience. This is something I'm definitely gonna look forward to every Sunday to go and just win again."

Kids were given shorts and a team jersey with their name on it. The program is designed to teach kids about the game of football and to have fun, which parents looking on could see as well.

"I think the players had more fun than the kids, which was really entertaining, so you can definitely feel the Aggie spirit out here," Baylee Aguirre said.

The league will play for six weeks, taking next week off for Easter.

Signups for this year's schedule are closed, but camp directors plan to make it a yearly event.

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