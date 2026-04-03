Texas A&M football focuses on building chemistry and cleaning up details ahead of the spring game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M football is focusing on learning new systems, cleaning up details, and building chemistry across the roster as the Maroon and White game approaches on April 14.

SPRING PRACTICE UPDATE

At Thursday's padded practice at the Coolidge Practice Facility, junior receiver Terry Bussey went down with a lower-body injury. There is no further report on his status at this time.

With less than two weeks until the spring game, coaches have clear expectations for the offense.

"There's a ton of cleanup that we have to get, right, and we'll end up continuing to kind of go through the tape, but you know, our, our situational football awareness, us being able to line down and create movement, winning matchups consistently out there in space, the quarterback, you know, basically getting us in the right sets, making sure guys understand what we're doing, how we're doing it, why we're doing it, because that's all important, right? So if we can end up kind of cleaning the details up, I think we'll have, you know, an unbelievable offense," Holmon Wiggins said.

Incoming freshmen and transfers are already making an early impact. Freshmen Madden Williams and Aaron Gregory earned high praise from their peers, and the freshmen group saw more opportunities today following Bussey's injury.

"Man, this room is very deep, man. I'm, uh, what stood out to me about the freshmen is they, they, they came in, they, they listened, they're eager to learn. They're hungry, um, you know, you know, in this day and time with NIL, they could come in lackadaisical. No, those boys are in the film room. They're asking me questions as a vet, and it's just, it's, it's, it's, I'm, I'm proud of them, and they're gonna, they're gonna, they're gonna definitely make an impact for this team this year," Isaiah Horton said.

One of the biggest questions heading into next season is the offensive line. With four starters exiting the program, transfers and returning talent have been building chemistry since the start of the year.

"This dates back in January when we all first got here and we started working out together, training together. That chemistry started then, so just each day that we get to practice each other with each other, we're trying not to take it for granted and just go out and be five as one like they say," Wilkin Formby said.

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