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Texas A&M basketball's season ends with an 88-57 loss to the Houston Cougars in the NCAA tournament.

The Houston Cougars dominated the glass to defeat Texas A&M. Despite the loss, head coach Bucky McMillan is optimistic about the program's future.
TAMU vs Houston
Sports Illustrated
TAMU vs Houston
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OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KRHD) — The March magic is over for Texas A&M after falling to the Houston Cougars 88-57.

Rebounds told the story of the game. Houston dominated the glass, out-rebounding the Aggies 46 to 29. The size difference hurt the Aggies even more as true freshman Chris Cenac Jr. scored 19 points along with 9 boards.

The maroon and white could not find the bottom of the net from 3-point range, shooting just 25%.

The season may be over for the Aggies, but there is still lots to be excited about for the future. Head coach Bucky McMillan gave a lot of credit to his team for getting as far as they did in his first season.

"Well, I mean, I think it's great when you can be a tournament team. You can compete in our league, which has been, you know, uh, analytically the toughest league in the country the past two years. Um, you know, I thought, uh, we have an identity to who we are and how we're going to play. We've, uh, showed we can play with a lot of teams. We obviously came up short here today, but, um, I, I do think that this was a major step getting to the tournament this year where we finished in the SEC and I, I think that it should only just continue to grow from here," McMillan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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