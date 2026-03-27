Texas A&M Basketball Head Coach Bucky McMillan has agreed to a contract extension to keep him through 2031

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M and Basketball Head Coach Bucky McMillan are finalizing a contract extension to keep him in College Station through 2031 according to 247 sports.

McMillan is coming off a successful first season with the team winning 22 games and reaching the second round in the NCAA Tournament.

McMillan came from Sanford before the 2025 season and built a roster without any previous players still in the building.

The Aggies finished fourth in the SEC in 3-point percentage at 35.9 and second in opponent 3-point percentage at 31.8%. They also led the conference in opponent turnovers with 459.