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Texas A&M Basketball Head Coach Bucky McMillan has agreed to a contract extension to keep him through 2031

After his first season with Texas A&M, the extension is said to bring McMillan's salary to include "Marketplace Adjustment" to his salary.
Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M Basketball
The Associated Press, Texas A&amp;M Basketball &amp; Athletics, 25 News
Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M Basketball
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COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M and Basketball Head Coach Bucky McMillan are finalizing a contract extension to keep him in College Station through 2031 according to 247 sports.

McMillan is coming off a successful first season with the team winning 22 games and reaching the second round in the NCAA Tournament.

McMillan came from Sanford before the 2025 season and built a roster without any previous players still in the building.

The Aggies finished fourth in the SEC in 3-point percentage at 35.9 and second in opponent 3-point percentage at 31.8%. They also led the conference in opponent turnovers with 459.

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