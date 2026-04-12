Texas A&M baseball secures the Lone Star Showdown series with a dominant 11-4 victory after rain delay

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M baseball secured the Lone Star Showdown series with an 11-4 victory in Game 2, overcoming an hour-and-a-half rain delay at Blue Bell Park.

TAMU vs Texas Game 2

The Aggies' bats made their mark immediately after returning to the field. The team scored eight runs in the first inning, split before and after the delay, to build an early cushion.

Nico Partida, Bear Harrison and Caden Sorrell hit doubles, while Gavin Grahovac hit a bases-clearing triple. The lead ballooned to seven runs going into the sixth inning.

The coaching staff made sure not to overthink the delay.

"Staying loose, these guys are 18 to 23 years old, like they're, they're here to play ball, so they went out, stretched through, and just played. They've been doing that their whole life," Michael Earley said.

On the mound, Aiden Sims and Gavin Lyons combined to pitch a gem. The duo allowed only four earned runs and recorded eight strikeouts across eight innings.

Lyons said he could feel the energy in the building pushing him on the mound.

"I mean there's nobody better than the 12th Man, right, and you dream about this as a kid and I was just so excited to go out there and you know my emotions showed maybe a little too much, but it was a lot of fun," Lyons said.

Sorrell helped cap off the win with his 40th career homer in the sixth inning. The long ball ties him for seventh all-time in Aggie history and adds to his three-hit day.

The Aggies will look to finish the sweep Sunday at 1 p.m.

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