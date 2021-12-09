Texan accused of role in Capitol breach while holding a beer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A North Texas man has been arrested after federal authorities accused him of participating in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol while holding a beer.

A criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday in Washington, D.C., accuses Thomas Paul Conover of unlawfully entering and demonstrating inside the Capitol and disorderly conduct.

The 53-year-old Keller man made an initial court appearance Wednesday before a federal magistrate in Fort Worth and remained free on his own recognizance. His attorney did not immediately return a message Thursday seeking comment.

The complaint alleged that Conover not only participated in the Capitol incursion, he also posted photos and video of his participation on his Facebook page. One video showed Conover holding a Coors Light beer can and saying, “I don’t always storm the Capitol of the United States of America, but when I do, I prefer Coors Light.”

Tipsters also identified Conover on Capitol security video of the mob that stormed the building, the complaint stated.