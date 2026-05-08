Temple residents raise concerns over proposed Rowan data center expansion

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Residents packed a Temple City Council meeting Thursday night to voice concerns about a major data center project proposed by Rowan Digital Infrastructure as the company moves forward with the next phase of construction plans.

During the meeting, Rowan representatives presented information about the project’s potential impact on local power and water resources. Following the presentation, council members approved the annexation of more than 185 acres tied to the development and also approved rezoning roughly 300 acres from agricultural use for the project.

Mayor Tim Davis also tabled a vote on an economic development agreement that would continue tax incentives connected to Rowan’s planned facility.

Some residents argued the city should not offer additional tax breaks to large corporations.

“Any company that’s paid zero income tax in the last year — any year in the last 10 years — if they’re already dodging taxes, we don’t need to be giving them any tax abatement or any kind of special treatment,” one resident told council members during public comment. “We need companies that are going to come here and create good jobs and a lot of jobs.”

Neighbors opposing the project have raised concerns about increased strain on utilities and long-term water usage.

The Temple City Council is scheduled to meet again Thursday, May 21, when members are expected to hold another reading of the city’s updated economic development policy before a final vote.