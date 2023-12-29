Watch Now
Temple police searching for suspect on 2 felony warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm

Authorities have identified the male suspect as Mark Stinson.
Posted at 9:58 AM, Dec 29, 2023
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are searching for a suspect wanted on two felony warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Authorities have identified the male suspect as Mark Stinson.

Police are advising citizens to not approach the suspect as he may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500

