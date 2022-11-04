Temple police searching for suspect after armed robbery

TEMPLE, TX — Temple police are now searching for a suspect, following an armed robbery at a store.

The Temple Police Department says a man armed with a handgun entered the store in the 3800 block of S. 31st St. at 1:30 Friday morning.

Police say he demanded an undisclosed amount of cash, before he fled the scene on foot.

No one was hurt.

A suspect has not been identified yet.

Anyone who might have information about this case is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 (TIPS).

Callers can report anonymously.