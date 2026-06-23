Temple Police search for suspect in shooting at apartment complex

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday.

According to the Temple Police Department, Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Marlandwood Road. Investigators said the suspect allegedly fired a handgun at the victim before running off. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

According to police, the victim told officers they heard a loud noise coming from an upstairs apartment and went to investigate. The victim said they noticed an apartment door open before the suspect came out then fired a handgun and ran from the area. Details of the suspect are described in this press release from Temple PD.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

We will update you as we learn more.

