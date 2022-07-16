Temple police search for answers on early Saturday shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — A man was shot around 4:05 a.m. early Saturday in Temple, police said.

Temple police said they received a call of a man shot in the 700 block of North Main Street, who limped to a convenience store on North Third Street searching for help.

Police said they arrived to the crime scene and found shell casings.

Authorities transported the unidentified man to Baylor Scott & White for injuries to his right leg. His condition is unknown at this time, police said.

The Temple Police Department urges those with information about the shooting to contact the department at (254)-298-5500. Anonymous reporting is available with the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254)-526-8477.