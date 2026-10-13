Temple police officer and suspect injured after pursuit vehicle intentionally hits patrol car

A Temple police officer and a suspect were both hospitalized after a vehicle pursuit ended with the suspect's vehicle striking the parked patrol unit.

Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Temple Police Department officers were in the area of South General Bruce Drive and Huron Drive when they received a radio notification from the Bell County Constable's Office about a vehicle pursuit entering Temple city limits from Killeen.

Officials say a Temple Police Department patrol officer pulled to the side of the road to avoid interfering with the pursuit. Preliminary information indicates the suspect intentionally struck the patrol unit while it was positioned on the side of the road.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Temple Police Department is investigating the crash.

The surrounding area will remain closed while crews work the scene. Drivers should use an alternate route and expect delays.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.