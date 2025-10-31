Temple police investigate traffic accident that left one injured

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that left one person injured Friday afternoon.

Authorities say officers responded at 1:48 p.m. to the 4100 block of N General Bruce Drive for a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Police say the motorcycle struck the side of a vehicle as the driver was exiting a parking lot. The motorcyclist, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Traffic Unit will remain on scene for several hours, and the area will be reduced to one lane of traffic during the investigation.

