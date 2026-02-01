Temple police investigate death after man found unresponsive Sunday

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple police are investigating a death after officers found a man unresponsive on South 37th Street on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a disturbance call around 1:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of South 37th Street. When they arrived, they found a male on the ground not breathing.

Officers began CPR until emergency medical services arrived. The man was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries have been reported. The Temple Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Investigators are handling the investigation.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.