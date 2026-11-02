Temple police investigate deadly shooting in possible domestic disturbance; 1 person in custody

The Temple Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

At around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of McCleland Creek Trail for reports of a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located one person with a gunshot wound.

One person, 24-year-old Roddricus Smith from Georgia, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

A preliminary investigation suggests the incident was a domestic disturbance.

The suspect has been taken into custody and identified as 25-year-old Christan Fredericks.

The case remains under investigation, and no other information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be

submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

