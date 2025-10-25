Temple police identify man involved in shooting Thursday

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting as 48-year-old Michael Bishoff of Temple.

According to police, the incident began Thursday night, when an officer observed a suspicious person on private property near the 1200 block of W Avenue G. Two officers made contact and asked the suspect to stop, but he fled westbound down an alley toward 25th Street.

During a foot pursuit, one officer reported the suspect had a knife and the officers ordered him to stop. Police say the suspect ran onto railroad tracks, made verbal threats to kill an officer, and refused repeated commands to drop the object in his hand.

At approximately 9:55 p.m., police say the suspect advanced toward one of the officers in what they described as an aggressive manner. Both officers fired their service weapons. The object the suspect was holding was later determined to be two mechanical pencils.

Officers provided medical aid until EMS arrived. Bishoff was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey.

The Temple Police Department requested the Texas Rangers lead the investigation. Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave as standard procedure.

