Temple police arrest suspect after traffic accident leads to crash through Veterans Affairs facility gate

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple police arrested a suspect Friday afternoon after a traffic accident that led to a crash through a Veterans Affairs facility gate and a foot chase.

The incident began around 4 p.m. near South 1st Street and Avenue M when the driver struck another vehicle, according to the Temple Police Department. Instead of stopping, the suspect continued driving onto Veterans Affairs property and crashed through a secured gate.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect attempted to flee on foot. Police tried to detain the individual, but the suspect resisted arrest. Officers deployed a taser and safely took the suspect into custody.

The case remains under investigation. Police have not released additional details about the incident.

