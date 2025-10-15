Temple police are investigating school bus-car collision

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that occurred Wednesday around 3 P.M.

Officers were dispatched to the area of North General Bruce Drive and West Adams Avenue following reports of a collision involving a school bus and a Mitsubishi vehicle. The bus was operated by Holy Trinity Catholic High School and was carrying 13 children along with a bus driver.

According to police, the Mitsubishi attempted to turn the wrong way down the roadway, leading to a collision with the school bus. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Authorities have stated that no additional information is available at this time.

