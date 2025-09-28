Temple police are investigating a stabbing that leaves one injured

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person injured on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 1600 block of E Avenue I. Police found one individual suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the case remains under investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available.

