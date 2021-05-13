Temple PD is asking for the community's help in solving a shots-fired investigation

TEMPLE, TX — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help with information regarding a shots-fired incident in April.

Many juveniles and young adults are believed to be involved.

“Today our youth have far too easy access to weapons,” said Brian Moody, Criminal Investigations Division Lieutenant. “We strongly urge the community to help each other and come forward with any information regarding this investigation to help us address this type of crime and keep our community safe.”

The call came out around 1 in the morning on April 26 in the 1800 block of E. Avenue K. Officers discovered damaged to building and vehicles in and around the area.

TPD released surveillance video of the incident, that shows a vehicle that went past the complex several times.

Shots were fired from within the vehicle towards the group at the complex. It is seen on the video, many of the individuals within the group shot back at the vehicle.

Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said that the help of the community is important for his department to investigate and prevent these kind of crimes.

“Thankfully in this incident no one was seriously injured or killed,” Reynolds said. “The level of violent crime we are dealing with is increasing and we can’t be everywhere and see everything. We need our community to call when they see something suspicious and to cooperate with our investigators as we work together to reduce and solve crime in our neighborhoods.”

To report any information you may have on this investigation, please contact the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where you can report information anonymously.