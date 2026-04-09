Temple names Coy Brown as next police chief

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple selected Coy Brown as its next police chief following a national search.

City Manager Brynn Myers said the recruitment process drew 32 candidates from eight states.

"I am pleased to name Coy Brown as the next Police Chief for the City of Temple. Coy has a great track record of building strong teams, strengthening community relationships, and guiding organizational growth," Myers said.

Brown currently serves with the City of Cedar Park, Texas, where he leads the executive command of the Operations and Support Services Bureaus. He joined the department in 2007.

"I am truly honored to serve as the next Chief of Police for the City of Temple. This is a department with a strong foundation and a community that values public safety. My philosophy is simple: take care of our people, build trust through every interaction, and work in partnership with our community and city leadership as Temple continues to grow. I look forward to being an engaged and visible Chief, serving alongside the men and women who are committed to keeping this community safe," Brown said.

Brown begins his service to the City of Temple on May 1, 2026.

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