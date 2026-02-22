Temple man dies after motorcycle crash on S General Bruce Drive

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A 27-year-old Killeen man died after a motorcycle crash in Temple Friday evening, according to the Temple Police Department.

Saul Lobo was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at approximately 6:12 p.m. near S General Bruce Drive and Charter Oak Drive.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was heading southbound on the access road toward the on-ramp to Interstate 35 when the motorcycle veered to the right, struck a curb and fell into the roadway.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

