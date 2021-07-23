Temple 100-year old World War II Veteran wishes for birthday cards

Temple resident Harold Ramm will be turning 100 on Saturday, July 24.

His birthday wish? 100 birthday cards from all over Texas.

Ramm is a World War II Veteran who served in the South Pacific with the 85th Chemical Mortar Battalion.

The Texas General Land Office shared Ramm's wish, even providing a coloring sheet that children can print out and mail.

"He is asking for 100 cards for his 100th birthday, and we want to ensure he receives far more than that!" said the office.

All birthday cards can be mailed or delivered to:

Harold Ramm

Garden Estates of Temple

5320 205 Loop

Apt 141

Temple, TX 76502