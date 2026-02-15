Suspect in Madison County shooting dies in custody

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A series of shootings in Madison County left two people dead and one critically injured before the suspect died in police custody Friday.

Jeffery Rayshion Foster, 45, of Midway, has been identified as the suspect in the shooting

when deputies responded to Fraley's Food Store in Midway around 7:50 A.M. for an aggravated robbery. They found a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds who was transported to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Foster fled in a stolen pickup truck but was captured after a chase involving tire spikes. While being transported to jail at 9:10 a.m., Foster became unresponsive and was pronounced dead despite lifesaving measures.

Deputies later found two deceased males with gunshot wounds on FM 2346.

The Texas Rangers are investigating Foster's in-custody death. The Madison County Sheriff's Office is working with Rangers on the overall investigation.

