Suspect in custody after Falls County officer-involved shooting

LOTT, Texas — A suspect who refused to comply with deputies in Falls County on Monday, which led to an officer-involved shooting, is now in custody.

The Falls County Sheriff's Office responded to a suspicious vehicle and person call in the 200 block of North 9th Street in Lott, Texas.

According to authorities, after arriving and making contact with the driver of the vehicle, the driver refused to cooperate with officers and became aggressive.

The driver tried to flee the scene, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

He was apprehended after a lengthy manhunt which included assistance from the Marlin Police Department, Rosebud Police Department, Texas Game Wardens and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspected has been identified as James Dakota Steele, who is in custody at the Falls County Jail for evading arrest or detention in a vehicle — additional charges are pending.