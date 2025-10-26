Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police are investigating the death of a 58-year-old man who was fatally shot Saturday during a domestic dispute on Elyse Drive.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the 1200 block of Elyse Drive after receiving a report of a shooting victim. Police said they found the man inside the residence, unconscious, with a gunshot wound.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the victim dead at 5:40 p.m. and ordered an autopsy to be conducted at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim and a suspect were involved in a domestic dispute inside the home when the suspect fired a gun, striking the victim. The suspect remained at the scene, was taken into custody, and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are continuing the investigation.

No further information has been released.

