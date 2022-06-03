Robbery suspect arrested in Temple: Police

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police reported Friday a male suspect was arrested for robbery.

Around 1 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 Block of South 31st Street for a robbery in progress.

When arriving at the scene, officers located and arrested the suspect without incident, according to police.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Police did not disclose whether if it was a place of business or residence that was robbed.

Information on the male suspect successfully retrieving items was not available.

Police urge those with information to contact the Temple Police Department at (254)-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254)-526-8477 for those who wish to report anonymously.

The investigation continues.