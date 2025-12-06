Suspect flees traffic stop and crashes vehicle in Falls County

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A suspect presumed to be armed fled a traffic stop and crashed his vehicle early this morning in Falls County, prompting a multi-agency search that lasted several hours.

The incident began with a traffic stop that led to a motor vehicle crash near the Big Creek bridge on Highway 6.

The suspect abandoned his vehicle and fled east from the bridge on foot. Authorities believe he sustained injuries in the crash and consider him armed with a handgun.

Authorities are asking residents to remain vigilant, particularly those east of Big Creek. Anyone who believes they see the suspect should not attempt to make contact but should call 911 immediately.

