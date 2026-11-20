WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Authorities are investigating Wellborn Middle School after a student made a threat on a bus Friday, according to the College Station Police Department.

Police say the threat was reported immediately and the bus was evacuated.

The suspect has been detained and separated from other students. College Police says they are currently working on a reunification plan for the remaining students on campus.

The College Station Police Department bomb squad is on their way to campus to investigate the reported threat on the bus.

It's unknown if the school is on lockdown at this time.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

