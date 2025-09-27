State trooper’s patrol car hit by truck in late-night Lampasas County crash

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — A Texas Highway Patrol trooper escaped serious injury late Friday night after his patrol unit was struck by a truck tractor on U.S. Highway 190 near County Road 3068.

The crash happened late Friday night as the trooper prepared to make a U-turn to stop a reported reckless driver who had just passed his location, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said the trooper was waiting for a westbound truck tractor to pass before turning. The truck driver told investigators he thought the patrol unit in the turn lane might be entering his lane of travel. He applied the brakes, which locked and caused the truck to lose control.

The truck crossed into the trooper’s path, and the two vehicles collided. DPS said neither the trooper nor the truck driver suffered major injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.