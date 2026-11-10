Small plane crashes outside College Station, no injuries

COLLEGE STATION, TX — There were no injuries this afternoon when a small plane crashed just outside of College Station.

The College Station Fire Department tells KXXV News that they received the call for a plane crash just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say the plane landed in Greens Prairie Reserve in a neighborhood development off of Greens Prairie Road.

College Station Fire says the cause for the landing was engine failure.

There were no injuries and no fire due to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.