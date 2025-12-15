Shutdown on I-35 northbound at exit 306, Texas Rangers investigating the area

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed at exit 306 due to an undisclosed incident, with traffic being diverted to exit 305.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office said the Texas Rangers are investigating there.

The Temple Police Department is assisting the Jarrell Police Department with the incident on I-35 at the northbound 306 exit. Officials expect the closure to last several hours.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes when traveling through this area to avoid delays.