Sheriff's office warns citizens of local financial scam

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.PNG
KXXV
Posted at 7:22 PM, Apr 09, 2022
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said there is a scam running locally.

Authorities claim a scammer is impersonating as a sheriff's office employee and are demanding money.

The sheriff's office said they are using multiple reasons as to why the individual contacted needs to pay.

The scam is being done via phone call, authorities said.

The sheriff's office state they will never call anyone and request money.

The amount of money being demanded was not disclosed.

Those who have been contacted are urged to report to the McLennan County's dispatch at (254)-757-5222.

