Sheriff: Bosque County Commissioner Ronny Liardon dies in crash on family farm

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — Bosque County Commissioner Ronny Liardon has died after a single-vehicle crash on his family's property, according to a Facebook post from Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks.

Hendricks said he was notified around 11 a.m. Friday that Liardon's vehicle had been found in a wooded area of the family farm. Deputies responding to the scene found Liardon dead inside the vehicle.

According to the sheriff, evidence at the scene indicates Liardon lost control of the vehicle before striking a tree that was hidden by heavy briars and brush.

Since Liardon was an elected county official, the Texas Rangers conducted the investigation, Sheriff Hendricks confirmed. He said that the agency's involvement is standard procedure in cases involving public officials and should not be interpreted suspicious circumstances.

Liardon was a lifelong Bosque County resident and served as a county commissioner while also supporting numerous community organizations and local causes throughout the years.

"Ronny was a true example of leadership and dedicated service to others," Sheriff Hendricks said in a statement.

The sheriff asked the community to keep the Liardon family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

