Senator Joan Huffman files legislation that would repeal tax exemptions for data centers in Texas

Senator Joan Huffman has filed legislation to repeal tax exemptions for data centers, according to a statement from the senator on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 293 would “repeal the sales and use tax exemptions for qualifying data center and large data center projects,” the press release says.

Senator Huffman said the current exemptions were created in 2013, which cost taxpayers less than $15 million in the first biennium. However, she says a new forgone sales tax revenue estimate is more than $3 billion for the coming biennium.

“It is not sustainable,” part of her statement reads.

The 90th Legislature convenes in January, during which Huffman says she will work with both chambers on this proposed legislation.