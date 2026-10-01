Second arrest made in connection with deadly 2025 shooting outside of Waco fast food restaurant

WACO, Texas — Waco Police Department says a second suspect has been arrested after the May 2025 murder of a 30-year-old man in a restaurant parking lot.

Kevien Daniels, 20, was reportedly arrested in Norfolk, Virginia, and was extradited to the McLellan County Jail on Wednesday. He has been charged with murder.

Daniels is the second person to be arrested after the death of Jeremy Munoz, who was found outside of a Church's Chicken restaurant on East Waco Drive on May 15, 2025.

Days after the shooting, Waco police arrested 18-year-old Jarvis Howard Jr. and charged him with murder in the homicide investigation.

In addition to the death of Munoz, police said a second victim was also hurt in the shooting.

Officials did not provide information on what may have led to the shooting or a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500. You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP(4357).