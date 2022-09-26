Search continues for missing Houston-area middle school teacher: Report

HOUSTON — A Houston-area middle school teacher has not been located since Thursday, news outlets report.

Michelle Reynolds is a 6th-grade Reading and Language Arts teacher at Fairview Junior High, ABC 13 reports.

Reynold's last known location is still unknown at this time.

ABC 13 has since reached out to the district and has received the following statement.

The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance to Alvin ISD. We were made aware that one of our employees, Michelle Reynolds, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Alvin ISD has reached out to the Reynolds family and has been assisting the family during this difficult time. If you have any information, please contact the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. Alvin ISD

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at (979) 849-2441.