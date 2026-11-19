SALADO, Texas— Iconic sculptor and Vietnam veteran Troy Kelley passed away on November 3rd at the Olin E. Teague Veterans' Medical Center in Temple at the age of 87.

Kelley arrived in Salado in 1984, leaving a corporate career to dedicate more than 40 years to his art. He is best known for his iconic bronze sculpture Sirena, which was dedicated in 1986.

It was Texas's first public sculpture, kicking off the state's 150th anniversary.

As I spoke with neighbors who are fondly remembering this pioneering artist, many pointed to the imprint he left across the community.

Friend and Salado Village Voice editor Tim Fleischer said Kelley's reach is impossible to overstate.

"You can't understate the impact that he made. It would be hard to throw a rock and not hit a sculpture by Troy Kelly," Fleischer said.

Fleischer said the sculpture Troll and Billy Goat Gruff became a community event.

"Everybody that came got to put a piece of their clay on Billy Goat Gruff. So it was not only him. It was everyone. In the community Yep, everyone got to play a part," Fleischer said.

Tim Flanagan, owner of Solas Gallery, reflected on Kelley's impact on artists today.

"He came along at about the same time in the 80s with several other artists to Salado and certainly he's one of the kind of the foundational parts of what makes an art community," Flanagan said.

"Those of us who still do art right now are standing on the shoulders of men like him," Flanagan said.

Kelley's legacy also included his military service as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves, which contributed to public tributes like the Vietnam War Memorial in Killeen.

His friends invite others to honor his life and work.

"The best thing you can do to celebrate Troy's life is to come enjoy the things he made. I think that's the favorite thing that artists experience is when someone else gets to share the joy that they created," Flanagan said.

A public ceremony honoring Kelley's Up the Chisholm Trail will be on December 5 at the Bell County Museum. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Memorials can be made to the Public Arts League of Salado.

Friends say they will always remember his generous heart and how encouraging he was to other artists in Salado.

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