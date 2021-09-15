'Rogue local officials,' Paxton obtains temporary restraining order against East Texas school district for mask mandate

Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a temporary restraining order against Paris ISD, for making face coverings part of the school dresscode.

A Lamar County district court issued the restraining order against the East Texas school district mask mandate, considering it unlawful. The court sided with General Paxton, and said the district lacks the authority to enforce the mandate due to Governor Abbott’s executive order GA-38.

"For health reasons masks are currently required for all employees and students to mitigate flu, cold, pandemic, and any other communicable diseases," said Paris ISD's dress code.

This marks a second win for Paxton, after the Fort Worth Court of Appeals reinstated a temporary injunction against Fort Worth ISD’s mask mandate.

“The law is clear, and this superintendent knows this, yet he has no issue continuing to waste precious state resources on impossible lawsuits instead of providing for his students,” Attorney General Paxton said. “This temporary restraining order is just the first step in restoring order to our great state and ending this disruption from rogue local officials.”

For the full temporary restraining order: