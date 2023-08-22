Rocky J Fire in Coryell County reignites, as second fire burns near Gatesville

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — The Rocky J Fire that sparked around Hard Bargain along CR 147 and 145 in Coryell County on Saturday reignited at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Coryell County Sheriff's Office, there is a large responder presence in the area.

There is also a second second fire burning closer to Downtown Gatesville. Numerous fields and backyards were burned off State School Road — it doesn't appear any structures were destroyed.

The sheriff's office says it helped with some brief evacuations in the area.

25 News will provide further updates as they become available.