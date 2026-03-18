ROCKDALE, (KXXV) — Rockdale is working to make its streets safer by swapping out yield signs for stop signs at dangerous intersections across the city.

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The effort, led by the Rockdale Police Department, began after Chief Jerry Meadors took over in 2020 and identified intersections where yield signs were creating hazardous conditions.

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Rockdale pushes for safer roads by replacing yield signs with stop signs

"So when I took over as Chief of Police here in 2020 I noticed a lot of yield signs at inappropriate intersections throughout town, intersections that normally would require a stop sign, such as like a T-intersection or an intersection that would be dangerous if someone didn't come to a complete stop," Meadors said.

One intersection that drew attention was Scarbrough and Bell Street, where residents described witnessing close calls firsthand.

"If somebody ran the stop sign on Scarbrough and they were coming down Bell street they would just right on the side of the car…I've seen a few of those," one resident said.

After conversations with council members and community members, the city moved forward with the sign replacements. Meadors said there was no single driving force behind the timing, but that it has been a gradual process he has worked toward since taking the job.

"Now is as good a time as any, so there's no driving force specifically that says we have to get this done right now, other than there's something I worked towards since 2020, since I started, and it's just a gradual process," Meadors said.

Meadors said traffic safety is especially important in a small community like Rockdale, where children play in neighborhoods and pedestrian traffic is common.

"You could have a child on a bicycle or pedestrian walking in or in the intersection, and you just not see if you yielded versus coming to a complete stop," Meadors said.

For drivers unfamiliar with the difference between the two signs, Meadors explained that a yield sign requires drivers to yield to oncoming traffic but does not require a complete stop, while a stop sign requires a full stop before proceeding. He added that officers will enforce the new stop signs.

"Someone who does not come to a complete stop sign is subject to be stopped by our patrol officers and could receive a citation for them," Meadors said.

The sign changes are not only targeting intersections where accidents have already occurred, but also those with the potential for one and according to Meadors, the results so far have been encouraging.

"Since we changed some yield signs to stop signs or some uncontrolled intersections that we've added stop signs too, we've seen a decrease in traffic collisions in our neighborhoods," Meadors said.

Residents near affected intersections say they have already noticed a difference.

"It's been about a year or so, it slowed down the traffic a little bit, we had some pretty bad wrecks in the past and it's better now," one resident said.

Still, some neighbors are hoping the city will go further.

"They really need some speed bumps here. Stop signs are good but speed bumps are better," another resident said.

Williams Avenue is the city's next target for sign replacements. Meadors said a work order has already been placed and residents could expect to see the changes within the next couple of weeks, depending on funding availability and the street department's manpower. He added that future locations beyond Williams Avenue will largely be driven by residents reaching out to request changes.

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