Robinson neighbor speaks out on $81.2M school bond: 'We want the school, just at the right price'

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — After last year's bond proposal failed at the ballot box, Robinson ISD is trying again with an $81.2 million bond proposal that has sparked heated debate among neighbors online and off.

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Robinson ISD asks voters to approve $81.2M bond after last year's proposal failed

If passed, the bond would raise property taxes by nearly 14.5 cents, costing the average homeowner about an extra $23.50 per month.

The funds would be used to build a new junior high school, a high school weight room, and new elementary playground equipment. The current junior high would be converted into administration offices.

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Neighbor Jerrilinn Folz said she agrees the district needs upgrades but believes there should be a more affordable solution. She wants the district to explore other options for construction.

"The community can only afford what it can afford. We are cheerful givers. We want these kids to have it. We want them to, but not at the price of other people losing their homes and taxing them out of it. But we want the school. We just need it at the right price," Folz said.

Folz raised concerns about the long-term financial burden on residents, noting the timeline for paying off the bond.

"If the graduating senior this year graduates with this bond, he'll be 48 years old paying it off," Folz said.

The debate has spilled onto social media, where there are supporters for both sides. One bond supporter said someone turned her profile picture into an AI meme. Folz said retirees voting "no" are also facing backlash online.

"What a lot of the yes people are saying is, if you can't afford to pay your share into our community now, then you should move. You know, that's really disheartening because those are the people that built these schools, Folz said.

For voters still undecided, Folz offered this message.

"Think about it. I don't want to tell them how to vote. It has to be their choice. It's their money, so they have to decide," Folz said.

I reached out to Robinson ISD last week for an interview about the bond proposal but have not yet heard back.

Election Day is set for November 3.

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