ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Robinson neighbors now have a new tool to help reunite lost pets with their owners — a self-serve microchip scanner installed outside the Robinson Police Department last month.

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Robinson installs outdoor microchip scanner to help residents find lost pets on their own

The scanner is available to the public at any time, giving neighbors a way to identify a stray animal even when animal control officers are unavailable.

"I think a lot of people don't really know that animal control is not a 24-hour position," said Animal Control Officer Cadyn Feller. "This is going to be made available for citizens, to kind of give people an option for a quick solution, allowing citizens to handle a problem without having to get us involved."

The process is straightforward: open the box, grab the scanner, press the power button and scan the animal. From there, residents can scan a QR code on the wall to enter the microchip number and look up the owner.

Feller said the idea was inspired by chip check stations installed in Waco over the summer. The scanner has already been used at least half a dozen times since it was put in place.

The scanner works on a variety of animals — not just dogs and cats.

"Any time if you are driving around, if it's in your neighborhood and you find a stray animal, whether that be dog, cat, sometimes we've even had tortoises with microchips, so there's always a chance that it has one," Feller said.

For Robinson resident Linda Chanoski, who has 2 cats of her own, knowing the scanner is there provides peace of mind.

"Cats get out all the time and people just think, oh well, cool, I got a new cat, the cat distribution center, but I think it'll really help keep a lot of our animals home and safe with us," Chanoski said.

Feller said the scanner reflects the close-knit nature of the Robinson community.

"I think it's really important for us, especially as such a tight-knit community, to be able to help out our neighbor and hopefully keep their animals safe," Feller said.

If the first scanner proves successful, the city will consider adding more throughout the community.

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