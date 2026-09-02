ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The Robinson City Council voted to end its contract with Flock, the license plate reader camera company, following public pressure from community members who raised privacy concerns.

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Robinson City Council votes to end Flock camera contract amid privacy concerns

Community members took to the podium during the meeting, urging the council to pull the plug on the cameras over privacy concerns.

Before the vote, council members acknowledged that the cameras do aid in fighting crime. One councilman shared results from his own survey of more than 200 residents, saying the vast majority don't mind the cameras — with 3 people even sharing personal stories of how the technology helped them.

Still, the council acknowledged the public's frustration and ultimately voted against renewing the contract with Flock.

For some neighbors, however, the decision raises new concerns about what comes next.

"I'm very glad about the vote, I'm glad they decided to remove the cameras. But I'm also worried for the future, because there's things coming now… different kind of cameras, that are less visible, and so I think it's dangerous that they left the door open," Robinson neighbor Amanda Murphy said.

Council members said they appreciate the community's turnout and passion, and that the discussion around license plate readers is not over yet.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

