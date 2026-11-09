WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Rising utility and gas prices are not just hitting households — local businesses that provide essential services to the community are feeling the squeeze, too.

WATCH HERE:

Rising utility and gas prices squeeze Waco laundromat owner and her customers

Laurie Leonard, owner of The Laundry Room on Speight Avenue in Waco, says keeping the doors open has become increasingly difficult as her operating costs continue to climb.

"Our electric bills, gas bills, and even water bills have probably gone up close to 20% in the last year," Leonard said.

Leonard says the increases are interconnected and compound one another.

"When one thing goes up, it's just a trickle down — everything goes up. When gas goes up, then the electricity goes up, and then because the electricity goes up, it takes the water because it takes electricity to get the water," Leonard said.

Leonard says the price of the natural gas her washing machines run on has skyrocketed, but rising costs are not her only challenge. She says her customers are also feeling the financial pressure, which has led to fewer visits and lower sales.

"Washing and drying is not something that you can really do without, but people might wear their clothes a little bit longer. They may not come as much. They might stuff more clothes in the washing machine. They just get a little bit more cautious, which they have to be because they gotta pay their bills," Leonard said.

Because of slower business and higher operating costs, Leonard says she raised her prices about 6 months ago — and may have to do so again soon.

"You know, we try to absorb it, but at some point you can't. You have to pass it on to the customers so that we can afford to keep our doors open," Leonard said.

Leonard says that, with the way things are going, she expects another price increase in the near future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.