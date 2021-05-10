Watch
Possible explosive device discovered during execution of search warrant in Temple

McLennan County Bomb Squad on the scene
Posted at 1:10 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 14:10:12-04

TEMPLE, TX — At 11:30 this morning, the Temple Police Department executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Lynx Trail when they found a possible explosive device.

TPD is asking people to avoid the area.

The McLennan County bomb squad was dispatched to the scene to examine the device.

