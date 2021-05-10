Possible explosive device discovered during execution of search warrant in Temple

TEMPLE, TX — At 11:30 this morning, the Temple Police Department executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Lynx Trail when they found a possible explosive device.
TPD is asking people to avoid the area.
The McLennan County bomb squad was dispatched to the scene to examine the device.
The Temple Police Department is advising residents to avoid the 3700 block on Lynx Trail. At 11:30 a.m. officers were executive a search warrant when they found a possible explosive device. McLennan County bomb squad has been called to the scene to examine the device. pic.twitter.com/TM9IdjizzT— Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) May 10, 2021