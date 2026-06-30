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Police: Two people shot at Southgate Village Apartments in College Station

Two people were injured in a shooting at the Southgate Village Apartments on Wednesday, according to police.
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COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two people were injured in a shooting at the Southgate Village Apartments on Wednesday, according to police.

In a Facebook post, the College Station Police Department said officers responded to the apartment complex located at 134 Luther Street after receiving reports of a shooting. When police arrived to the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals with injuries that police said are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives have taken over the investigation and are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No additional details, including information on potential suspects have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.

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