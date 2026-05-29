Police: Temple man arrested following threats against city council members

TEMPLE, Texas — One person has been arrested as Temple Police investigate alleged harassment and threats targeting city council members.

In a press release, Temple Police Department said its investigation began on May 21 after officials became aware of online statements that were considered threatening and appeared to encourage violence. Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division worked to identify the person responsible.

On May 28, with assistance from the Pflugerville and Austin police departments, officers arrested 38-year-old Isaac Smith on a harassment charge. He was booked into the Travis County Jail.

In the press release, Temple police said that while the department supports free speech and peaceful civic discourse, threats or attempts to incite violence against individuals will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.