Police search for suspect in Killeen murder

KILLEEN, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect responsible for a fatal shooting in Killeen.

In a press release, Killeen Police Department said officers were called out to the area of 1100 18th Street around 5 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived on scene they reportedly found the a 21 year old man unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Witnesses told police they heard the gunshot before the car crashed into a fence. They also said another man was seen running from the area, according to the KPD press release.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call the Bell County Crime Stoppers.

You can find KPD's full press release here.

